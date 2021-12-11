NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a Special Meeting/Workshop on December 14, 2021, at
4:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The purpose of the Special Meeting/Workshop is to receive a demonstration of the City's redistricting mapping tool software and to answer questions of the community.
Live translation of the meeting in Spanish and Chinese will be available. To request live translation, please contact the City Clerk's office at 909-364-2620 or redistricting@chinohills.org.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2620, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DATED: December 8, 2021
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 610-21
