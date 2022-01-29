CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE
SUMMARY OF INTENT
THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT
WILL BE ADOPTING
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-01 ENTITLED:
“AN ORDINANCE OF THE CHINO VALLEY INDEPENDENT FIRE DISTRICT FOR VEGETATION MANAGEMENT, DEFENSIBLE SPACE, AND DECLARING CERTAIN VEGETATION AND CERTAIN WASTE MATTER A PUBLIC NUISANCE AND PROVIDING FOR THE REMOVAL THEREOF”
For the purpose of adopting a proposed Ordinance to prohibit the accumulation of cut and uncut weeds, grass, tumbleweeds, vines, trees, or other vegetation that is capable of being ignited and endangering property, and which are dangerous to property and to the health, welfare, and safety of residents.
A draft copy of the full text of the proposed ordinance is available for review at the District’s Administrative Headquarters in the Clerk of the Board’s office located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
On January 12, 2022 the District held a first reading by title only of the proposed Ordinance. The District will hold a public hearing and second reading regarding of the adoption of Ordinance No. 2022-01 at the Regular Board Meeting on February 9, 2022. The meeting will be held at the District’s Administrative Headquarters located at 14011 City Center Dr., Chino Hills. At that time all interested parties are invited and encouraged to appear and be heard on the matter of adopting the Ordinance. The Ordinance will become effective March 12, 2022.
A summary of Ordinance No. 2022-01 will be published within fifteen (15) days following adoption of the Ordinance, and this summary will be posted at the District’s Administrative Headquarters, along with the certified copy of the complete adopted Ordinance, containing the names of those Board Members voting and their votes or abstentions.
Contact: Danielle Barnes, Fire Marshal (909) 315-8825
Publish: January 29, 2022
