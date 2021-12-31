PUBLIC NOTICE OF

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 11, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA AMENDING TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD SECTION 16.10.150 URBAN LOT SPLIT SUBDIVISION AND HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND FINDING PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT 21MCA03 EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

        The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Section 16.10.150 to add Urban Lot Split Subdivision and Housing Development.

        A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  December 22, 2021                         

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, January 1, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 06-22

PUBLIC NOTICE OF  PROPOSED ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.