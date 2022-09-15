CITY OF CHINO HILLS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider a proposal for Wireless Conditional Use Permit No. 21WCUP01. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Brett Smirl with Coastal Business Group, Inc. on behalf AT&T, is proposing to construct and operate a wireless communications facility on City-owned open space adjacent to the Soquel Canyon/Butterfield Ranch Trail between Soquel Canyon Parkway and Torrey Pines Drive. The proposed facility would consist of wireless communications antennas mounted to a 44-foot 4-inch tall tower disguised as a faux water tank, a walk in equipment shelter, and a backup generator will be located within an equipment enclosure to be built surrounding the base of the tower. PROJECT LOCATION: The project is located on City-owned open space adjacent to the Soquel Canyon/ Butterfield Ranch Trail between Soquel Canyon Parkway and Torrey Pines Drive. The facility will be located on an 1,394 square foot site adjacent to the Soquel Canyon/Butterfield Ranch trail, approximately 600 feet north of Soquel Canyon Parkway and 364 feet east of Willowbend Court. (APN 1017-241-54). NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that staff has determined that the proposed project is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because the project proposes the installation and operation of a new wireless communications facility within Cityowned and maintained public open space. The proposed project will occupy just 1,394 square feet of a 38.45-acre open space parcel. The proposed project does not have the potential to cause significant effects on the environment. Consequently, it is categorically exempt from further CEQA review under Cal. Code Regs. §§ 15061.b.3 (the common sense exemption that CEQA applies only to projects which do not have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment), and 15303 (Class 3 New Construction or Conversion of Small Structure). NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Yvette Brunetto, Senior Planning Analyst with the Community Development Department at ybrunetto@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2783. DATED: September 7, 2022 S/ Yvette Brunetto, Senior Planning Analyst PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion Saturday, September 10, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 506-22
