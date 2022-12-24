FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
File No. 20220010488
County of Original Filing: San Bernardino
The following person is doing business as: GOOD2GO AUTO TRANSPORT, 838 N. TEMESCAL ST., CORONA, CA 92879, Mailing Address: PO BOX 983, CHINO, CA 91708. Number of Employees: 1
County of Principal Place of Business: RIVERSIDE
EDWARD ELKHALIL, 838 N. TEMESCAL ST., CORONA, CA 92879.
This business is being conducted by: An Individual
Began Transacting Business: 10/12/2012
Registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on:
BY SIGNING, I DECLARE THAT ALL INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT. A registrant who declares as true information, which he or she knows to be false, is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000) (B&P Code 17913). I am also aware that all information of this statement becomes Public Record upon filing pursuant to the California Public Records Act (Gov. Code 6250-6277.)
/s/ Edward Elkhalil
Filed with the San Bernardino County Clerk on November 14, 2022 and expires on November 14, 2027.
Notice – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision (b) of Section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in the residence address of a registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under federal, state, or common law (See Section 14411 et. seq. business and professions code).
Publish: November 19, 26, December 3, 10, 24, 31, 2022, January 7, 14, 2023
Chino Valley Champion 656-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.