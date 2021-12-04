CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO. 377

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 377

 

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 23, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 377 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS AMENDING IN THEIR ENTIRETY CHAPTER 13.20 (INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM), CHAPTER 13.24 (BINS FOR SOLID WASTE AND RECYCLABLE MATERIALS), AND CHAPTER 13.36 (LARGE VENUE AND EVENT WASTE REDUCTION) OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE AND FINDING THE PROJECT EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT

        The proposed ordinance would amend the municipal code to address requirements set forth in SB 1383 (2016) regarding the management of organic waste.

          Ordinance No. 377 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:

Ayes:   Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran,          

             Rogers 

      Noes:    None

      Absent: None

          A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 377 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

      DATED:  November 30, 2021

        s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

      PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                 Saturday, December 4, 2021

Chino Valley Champion 593-21

