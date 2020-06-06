CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, at their regular council meeting on June 16, 2020 at 7 p.m., to consider the adoption of Resolution Nos. 2020-025 and 2020-026. Both resolutions will respectively memorialize the Chino City Council approving a new freeway agreement and a new freeway maintenance agreement between the State of California, acting through Department of Transportation, and the City of Chino for the State Route 60/Central Avenue Improvement Project. Additionally, approval of both agreements would necessitate the closure of City of Chino streets near the point of its interception with the State Route 60 freeway, prompting a public hearing to be conducted pursuant to Sections 100.2 and 100.22 of the California Streets and Highways Code.
Comments may be 1) submitted in writing to the Administration Department (located at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710) and received prior to 5:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020, 2) by sending electronic comments via email to CityClerk@cityofchino.org, or 3) made orally at the public hearing. For information prior to the public hearing, please contact the Administration Department at (909) 334-3304.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 6, 2020 and June 13, 2020 311-20
