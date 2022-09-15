NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING Please take notice that, on September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matter: Annexation to the Landscape and Lighting District for the Alere Warehouse and Commercial Buildings located at East End Avenue and County Road – A request to consider Resolution 2022-053 which orders the annexation of PL19-0086 into the Landscape and Lighting District No. 2002-1 (Annexation/Zone No. 93). Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through September 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Jesus Plasencia, Assistant City Engineer, at (909) 334-3417 or via email at jplasencia@cityofchino.org. Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Angela Robles City Clerk Publish date: August 27, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 470-22
