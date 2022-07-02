CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  LOS SERRANOS LIGHTING MAINTENANCE DISTRICT  RESOLUTION NO. 2022R-043

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
LOS SERRANOS LIGHTING MAINTENANCE DISTRICT
RESOLUTION NO. 2022R-043
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE GOVERNING BODY OF CHINO HILLS LOS SERRANOS LIGHTING MAINTENANCE DISTRICT, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT, DECLARING INTENTION TO LEVY AND COLLECT ASSESSMENTS, AND GIVING NOTICE OF AND SETTING THE TIME AND PLACE OF THE HEARING FOR THE LEVY OF THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENT.
WHEREAS, on February 8, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Resolution No. 2022R-011 ordering an Engineer’s Report for annual assessments for Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District streetlighting and other similar appurtenances of similar nature as provided in the Engineer’s Report; and
WHEREAS, the City Council is the governing body of the Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District, pursuant to the provisions of the Landscape and Lighting Act of 1972 (Streets and Highways Code, Section 22500 et seq., State of California).
NOW THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES HEREBY RESOLVE, DETERMINE, AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of the City Council, to levy and collect for the expenses necessary for the maintenance of Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District assessments for the Fiscal Year 2022-23.
SECTION 2. That the street lighting improvements for the Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District include, but are not limited to, the costs of electrical energy and maintenance and operations costs of lighting fixtures, poles, meters, and electrical cable.
SECTION 3. That the Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District is generally located south of Village Drive, southwest of State Highway 71, west of Monte Vista Avenue, and east of Pipeline Avenue.
SECTION 4. That the Engineer's Report for the proposed Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District annual assessments was filed with the City Clerk and submitted to the City Council this date. The Engineer’s Report may be referred to for a full and detailed description of the boundaries of the assessment district, and any zones therein and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District.
SECTION 5. The City Clerk is hereby directed to give notice pursuant to Street and Highways Code Section 22552 and 22553, as applicable. The City Council shall consider all oral statements and written protests made or filed by any interested person.
SECTION 6. That on July 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing in the Council Chambers of City Hall located at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, to give all interested persons an opportunity to hear and be heard on the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District for Fiscal Year 2022-23, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 7. That on July 12, 2022, 7:00 p.m., the City Council will vote to approve the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Los Serranos Lighting Maintenance District for fiscal year 2022-23, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 8. That there is no proposed increase to the assessment for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
SECTION 9. The City Clerk shall certify as to the adoption of this Resolution.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED this 25th day of May 2022.
Dated: June 29, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 359-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.