PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE 387 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 13, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 387 entitled: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADDING CHAPTER 9.10 TO TITLE 9 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS PROHIBITING THE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS IN THE CITY AND FINDING THAT THIS ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT The proposed ordinance will make it unlawful for any person, other than a common carrier or Core Recycler, to possess any used catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle, unless the possessor has valid documentation or other proof to verify they are in lawful possession of the catalytic converter. Ordinance No. 387 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote: Ayes: Marquez, Rogers, Bennett, Johsz, Moran Noes: None Absent: None A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 387 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. DATED: September 14, 2022 s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion Saturday, September 17, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 521-22

