CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to review and discuss the project, and on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., to consider and act upon Tentative Tract Map 20317, Conditional Use Permit 19CUP06, Tract Home Design Review 474, and an Environmental Impact Report and a Mitigation Monitoring Report Program for the proposed Shady View Residential Project. The public hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project proposes the development of a single-family residential subdivision. The proposed subdivision would consist of 159 single-family residential homes, a community recreation center, private interior streets, debris basins, utility infrastructure, and other associated improvements. Additionally, the project includes approximately 80.8 acres of homeowner association-maintained open space. The proposed project is designed to be consistent with the City of Chino Hills General Plan and Chino Hills Zoning Code. The existing General Plan land use designation is split between two residential land uses, Agriculture Ranch and Low Density Residential. In addition, the zoning for the property is split between two residential zoning districts, R-S Low Density Residential and R-A Agriculture/Ranches. The location of the split occurs at the same location for both land use and zoning. As proposed, all residential development would occur in the Low-Density Residential land use designated, R-S zoned portion of the site. The project consists of four main components: (1) residential development; (2) oil tank removal and construction; (3) amenities and open space; and (4) access, circulation, and parking.
PROJECT LOCATION: The project site is approximately 130 acres in area and is located in the southeastern portion of the City of Chino Hills at the southern termini of Shady View Drive and Via La Cresta, south of the existing South Trail residential development. The project site is roughly rectangular, with a square cut-out parcel in the northeast portion of the site that is not part of the project site. The project site is located east of Chino Hills State Park, and west of State Route 71 (SR-71). The City’s corporate boundary and the San Bernardino County/Riverside County boundary are adjacent to the east of the project site.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW: A Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) has been prepared for the project in compliance with Article 7 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines and the City of Chino Hills Local Procedures for implementing CEQA. The DEIR identifies potentially significant impacts in the following California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) environmental issue areas: air quality, biological resources, cultural and tribal cultural resources, geology and soils, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology and water quality, noise, transportation, and wildfire. As described in the DEIR all but one of these impacts can be fully mitigated, with one impact remaining significant and unavoidable (transportation effects regarding Vehicle Miles Traveled [VMT]).
The Draft Environmental Impact Report is available for public review from Friday, May 27, 2022, through Monday, July 11th, 2022. The DEIR, all documents referenced within the DEIR, and the project plans are available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department at 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 on Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The proposed environmental documents are also available on the City’s website at: https://www.chinohills.org/1779/Shady-View-Trumark-Homes. Those who wish to have their comments incorporated in the Final EIR must submit their comments in writing by July 11, 2022 to the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, address noted above, or by email to rgackstetter@chinohills.org. Public comments concerning the project will be accepted through completion of the public hearing process.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Ryan Gackstetter, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at (909) 364-2749 or rgackstetter@chinohills.org.
DATED: May 26, 2022
S/ Ryan Gackstetter, Senior Planner
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 296-22
