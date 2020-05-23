CALL FOR APPLICATIONS
COMMUNITY SERVICES COMMISSION
The City of Chino is accepting applications from interested residents for appointment to the Community Services Commission. The appointment is for a one (1) three-year term beginning July 2020 and ending June 2023.
Community Services Commission meetings are held on the fourth Monday of each month. The Community Services Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council on issues that will contribute to improving the quality of life in the City. These issues are focused in the areas of recreation, human services, and parks and open space.
Applicants must reside in the City of Chino. Applications to serve on the Community Services Commission are available on the City’s website at www.cityofchino.org; by calling the City of Chino City Clerk's Office at (909) 334-3306; and at the City Clerk's Office on the second floor of City Hall, located at 13220 Central Avenue.
Applications must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk by Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
For further information, please call City Clerk Angela Robles at (909) 334-3306.
Publish: Saturday, May 23, 2020 285-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.