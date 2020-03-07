SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NOS. 2020-003, 2020-004 AND 2020-005
Ordinance No. 2020-003:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE PRESERVE SPECIFIC PLAN TO MODIFY THE TRUCK ROUTES. PL19-0097 (PRESERVE SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2020-004:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE EUCALYPTUS BUSINESS PARK SPECIFIC PLAN TO CHANGE TRUCK ROUTES. PL19-0098 (EUCALYPTUS BUSINESS PARK SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2020-005:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 10.44.020 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE.
Ordinance Nos. 2020-003, 2020-004 and 2020-005 consist of amendments to the Preserve Specific Plan, the Eucalyptus Business Park Specific Plan, and Section 10.44.020 of the Chino Municipal Code updating the Truck Routes, related maps, and related text.
Introduction of Ordinances No. 2020-003, 2020-004 and 2020-005 was approved by the Chino City Council on March 3, 2020 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: March 7, 2020
