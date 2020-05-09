CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT: IFB#20207001 – MONTE VISTA AVENUE
UPRR CROSSING IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT. Project Numbers: MS - 163, SECTION 130/STPLR- 7500(232) DOT NO: 747267G
SCOPE OF WORK:Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20207001”.
BIDS DUE: 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 electronically through the City of Chino’s PlanetBids Portal.
BONDS:10%Bid Bond.
FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS:
This Project is funded in part with Federal Section 130 Grade Crossing Upgrades. The Davis-Bacon Act Requirements shall be in effect and require payment of the current Federal Prevailing Wages (determination is in effect 10 days prior to the bid opening date). This Project is subject to Buy America requirements Section 1518 of MAP-21 (Title 23 of the United States Code, Section 313).
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll, Contractor’s License “A”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
Publish: May 9, 16, 2020 268-20
