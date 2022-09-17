NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS Bid # 2022-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on October 6, 2022, for the following vehicles: One (1) New, Unused 2022 or 2023, Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD, and One (1) New, Unused 2022 or 2023, Ford F-250 SuperCab XL. Copies of the Bid documents may be obtained at the Public Works Department, 15091 La Palma Avenue, Chino, CA 91710, telephone (909) 364-2800, or from the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/ Bids. Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and plainly marked on the outside as: Bid #2022-01, 2:00 p.m. “Bid for: “Vehicle and Equipment Purchase” together with the name and address of the bidder. The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City of Chino Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills. Dated: September 15, 2022 s/DANIEL BOBADILLA, DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS/ CITY ENGINEER Publish: Chino Hills Champion September 17, 2022 September 24, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 516-22
City of Chino Hills-Notice of Inviting Sealed Bid
- Legal Notice 9/17/2022
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Former stockbroker from Chino Hills sentenced to 6½ years in investment fraud scheme
- Five injured in four-car crash at East End and Riverside in Chino
- Battle for the Bone, Milk Can games kick off Friday
- Chino Hills Eagle Scout earns 138 merit badges
- Chino on road-building rush for Preserve growth
- Melissa Sirlopu
- Appeal granted: church can go to College Park
- Real estate broker an icon in Chino Hills
- Chino man facing possession of child porn charges
- High school reunion and suppressed memories
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Imam returns to his roots in Chino (2)
- Walt Pocock named Outstanding Citizen of the Year (1)
- Huskies swim past Bulldogs, 25-4 (1)
- Suspected sunglasses thief arrest in Chino Hills (1)
- City fumes over state edict on Shoppes II (1)
- Exciting playground coming to Crossroads (1)
- Opinion Editorial (1)
- Financial Planning Programs Put College Students on Path to Career Success (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.