NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS Bid # 2022-01 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on October 6, 2022, for the following vehicles: One (1) New, Unused 2022 or 2023, Ford Escape SE Hybrid AWD, and One (1) New, Unused 2022 or 2023, Ford F-250 SuperCab XL. Copies of the Bid documents may be obtained at the Public Works Department, 15091 La Palma Avenue, Chino, CA 91710, telephone (909) 364-2800, or from the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/ Bids. Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and plainly marked on the outside as: Bid #2022-01, 2:00 p.m. “Bid for: “Vehicle and Equipment Purchase” together with the name and address of the bidder. The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City of Chino Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills. Dated: September 15, 2022 s/DANIEL BOBADILLA, DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC WORKS/ CITY ENGINEER Publish: Chino Hills Champion September 17, 2022 September 24, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 516-22

