CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS

NOTICE INVITING SEALED BIDS
Bid #2021-01
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, for the following vehicles:
One (1) new super cab, utility service body truck, one (1) new hybrid SUV, and one (1) pipeline inspection camera system. Copies of the Bid documents may be obtained upon request at telephone (909) 364-2816, or from the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/Bids.
Sealed bids shall be submitted by March 18, 2021 2:00 p.m. in sealed envelopes and plainly marked on the outside as: “Bid #2021-01 for: Vehicle and Equipment Purchase” together with the name and address of the bidder.
The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney. The City of Chino Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills.
Dated: February 18, 2021
s/DANIEL BOBADILLA., PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
February 27, 2021
March 6, 2021
Chino Hills Champion 87-21
