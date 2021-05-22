CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
SPECIAL MAINTENANCE AREAS 1 AND 2
RESOLUTION NO. 2021R-034
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS GOVERNING BODY OF CHINO HILLS SPECIAL MAINTENANCE AREAS 1 AND 2, SETTING THE DATE, TIME AND PLACE FOR CONFIRMATION OF ANNUAL ASSESSMENTS FOR CHINO HILLS SPECIAL MAINTENANCE AREAS 1 AND 2
WHEREAS, Chino Hills Special Maintenance Area 1, previously formed by the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino as County Service Area 70-CH, provides street sweeping services throughout Chino Hills; and
WHEREAS, Chino Hills Special Maintenance Area 2, previously formed by the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino as County Service Area 48-A, provides road maintenance services in the Sleepy Hollow area of Chino Hills; and
WHEREAS, on February 9, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Resolution No. 2021R-005 ordering an Engineer's Report for annual assessments for Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2; and
WHEREAS, the City Council has been informed that the Engineer's Report described in said Resolution setting forth the proposed annual assessments for Fiscal Year 2021-22 is on file with the City Clerk; and
WHEREAS, the City Council does set June 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., remotely through a Zoom webinar as the day, hour, and fixed place for a Public Hearing at which time any and all persons having any objections to the confirmation of the assessments for Fiscal Year 2021-22 do so before the City Council to protest such confirmation. You can join the meeting from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous. Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833, Enter Meeting
ID: 861 9735 1711. If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue. PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option.
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS DOES RESOLVE, DETERMINE, AND ORDER AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the public interest and convenience require, and it is the intention of the City Council, to levy and collect within Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2, for the expenses necessary for the maintenance, repairs, replacement, utilities, care, supervision, and all other items necessary for proper maintenance and operation of the improvements shall be confirmed as a special service charge upon each lot or parcel of land lying within the maintenance areas in proportion to the estimated benefits received from the existing maintenance and improvements.
SECTION 2. That the Engineer's Report for the proposed Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2 annual assessments was filed with the City Clerk and submitted to the City Council this date. The Engineer’s Report may be referred to for a full and detailed description of the improvements, the boundaries of the assessment district, and any zones therein and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the District.
SECTION 3. That the proceedings for the confirmation of the aforesaid charges contained in the Annual Report for the maintenance areas shall be taken under and in accordance with the State of California Government Code Section 25214.1 and the County of San Bernardino Ordinance No. SD-91-11 incorporated by reference into the Chino Hills Municipal Code.
SECTION 4. That on June 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing remotely through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on
March 17, 2020, to give all interested persons an opportunity to hear and be heard on the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2 for
Fiscal Year 2021-22, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office.
SECTION 5. That on June 8, 2021, 7:00 p.m., the City Council will confirm the proposed assessments to be levied on Chino Hills Special Maintenance Areas 1 and 2 for
Fiscal Year 2021-22, as contained in the Engineer's Report on file in the City Clerk's Office. The City Council shall consider all oral statements and written protests made or filed by any interested person and may increase or decrease the proposed assessments.
SECTION 6. The City Clerk is hereby directed to give notice pursuant to Government Code Section 6066, as applicable.
SECTION 7. The City Clerk shall certify as to the adoption of this Resolution.
PASSED, APPROVED, AND ADOPTED this 11th day of May 2021.
Dated: May 20, 2021
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Saturday, May 29, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 266-21
