CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Proposed street vacation of a portion of comet and remington avenues and setting a public hearing for june 16, 2020
Public notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the City Council of Chino, California, adopted a Resolution of Intention No. 2020-021, declaring its intention to vacate a portion of Comet and Remington Avenues, more particularly described as follows:
That portion of Comet Avenue, the westerly 25 feet of lots 38, 43, 54 and 59; also, the easterly 25 feet of lots 39,42, 55 and 58. That portion of Remington Avenue, southerly 33 feet of lots 59 and 60; also, northerly 33 feet of lots 5 and 6; also, the easterly 25 feet of the northerly 33 feet of lot 7 as shown on the map of subdivision of part of Rancho Santa Ana Del Chino recorded in Map Book 6, Page 15 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of San Bernardino County, State of California.
Reference is hereby made to the legal description and the plat referred to as Exhibit A and Exhibit B, respectively, containing the particulars of said proposed vacation on file in the office of the City Clerk of said City of Chino.
All persons interested in, or objecting to said proposed vacation may appear at a meeting of said City Council to be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Council Chambers located at 13220 Central Avenue, in said City of Chino, and be heard.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish May 23 and May 30, 2020. 288-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.