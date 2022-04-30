CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, to consider a proposed Municipal Code Amendment 22MCA01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider a proposal to amend Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.02 – Definitions, Chapter 16.04 – Zoning Districts Designated, Chapter 16.10 - Residential Districts, Chapter 16.18 – Recreation and Open Space District, Chapter 16.26 – Agricultural Preserve Overlay District, Chapter 16.30 – Scenic Resources Overlay District, and Appendix A Land Use Matrix.
PROJECT LOCATION: The proposed Municipal Code Amendment would be effective citywide.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a determination has been made that the adoption of the ordinance associated with proposed Municipal Code Amendment 22MCA01 is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for the following reasons: (1) it will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15060(c)(2)), (2) there is no possibility that the ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15061(b)(3)), and (3) the ordinance does not constitute a “project” as defined in the CEQA Guidelines (14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15378). Further, the proposed ordinance amendment is exempt pursuant to CEQA Guideline § 15305 because it consists only of minor alterations in land use limitations necessary to implement current state law. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above-described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at a public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Michael Hofflinger, Planning Manager with the Community Development Department at mhofflinger@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2777.
DATED: April 27, 2022
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Publish: April 30,2022
Chino Valley Champion 247-22
