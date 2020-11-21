DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND BID

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING AND BID
NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC OF THE INTENTION TO SELL CERTAIN PROPERTY OF THE CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Pursuant to the provisions of Education Code section 17469, you are hereby notified that the Chino Valley Unified School District ("District") has adopted a resolution indicating its intention to sell certain approximately 6.5 acres of land located on the southeast side of Butterfield Ranch Road and adjacent to Chino Hills High School, in Chino Hills, California 91709, APN: 1017-231-34, known generally as the Galstian Property ("Property"). The District offers to sell the Property to the general public at a minimum bid of Two Million, Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,200,000.00), at a public bid to be held on December 14, 2020, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the District Office, located at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710. Please note that the Property is subject to a right of first refusal by the previous owner. Interested bidders for the purchase of the Property shall submit a bid proposal on a form supplied by the District to the District's Facilities, Planning & Operations office located at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710 by 11:00 a.m. on December 14, 2020.
All inquiries should be directed to:
Sam S. Manoukian, CCIM CEO
DPI-Diversified Property Investments
450 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 600, Glendale CA 91203
Tel: 818-334-3451 Fax: 818-450-0712
SamM@Diversifiedpropertyinvestments.com
11/21/20
CNS-3417954#
Chino Valley Champion 581-1
