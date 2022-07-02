PUBLIC NOTICE OF

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 384

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 28, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 384 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, UPDATING OUTDATED ADDRESSES FOR CITY HALL IN THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE AND DETERMINING THIS ACTION IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.

        The Ordinance updates outdated addresses for City Hall in the Chino Hills Municipal Code.

        Ordinance No. 384 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:

      Ayes:   Marquez, Rogers, Bennett,

                   Johsz, Moran        

      Noes:    None

      Absent: None

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 384 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  June 29, 2022

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, July 2, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 358-22

CITY OF CHINO HILLS -  PUBLIC NOTICE OF  ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO. 384

