PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 384
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 28, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 384 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, UPDATING OUTDATED ADDRESSES FOR CITY HALL IN THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE AND DETERMINING THIS ACTION IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance updates outdated addresses for City Hall in the Chino Hills Municipal Code.
Ordinance No. 384 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Marquez, Rogers, Bennett,
Johsz, Moran
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 384 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: June 29, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 358-22
