Chino Valley Fire District - Notice of Public Hearing

Chino Valley Independent
Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear any and all objections to the proposed Vegetation Management Ordinance 2022-01.
The location of the Board meeting will be at the Fire District Administrative Headquarters, 14011 City Center Dr., Chino Hills, 91709.
The proposed ordinance is available for viewing on our website at www.chinovalleyfire.org and at the Administrative Headquarters located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to participate in the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence regarding weed abatement to Fire District Administrative Office, attention Danielle Barnes Fire Marshal at (909) 902-5260.
Contact: Danielle Barnes, Fire Marshal
Publish: January 29, 2022 and February 5, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 44-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.