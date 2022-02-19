MOOTE COMPANIES - NOTICE TO INVITE TO BID

NOTICE TO INVITE TO BID
PROJECT: TRACT 19979 DOMESTIC WATER, RECYCLED WATER, SANITARY SEWER AND STORM DRAIN IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF CHINO. OWNER/DEVELOPER: KB Home PROJECT EST.: $1,857,639.00; PROJECT DURATION: One Hundred (100) Working Days. PRE-BID MEETING: None; PLANS & SPECS: Available electronically at Moote Companies via BOX. Contact: Colin Zavrsnick at 949-428-1400, ext. 269. BID SCHEDULE: Bids Due – Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Moote Companies Office, 60 Corporate Park, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92606. BONDS: 10% Bid Bond, 100% Payment & Performance Bond. REQUIREMENTS: OCIP participation required, Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll & Class “A” or “C-34” Contractor’s License.
February 19, 26, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 101-22
