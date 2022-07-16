FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Today, the Chino Valley Unified School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2022– 2023 school year. All students enrolled at the sites listed below will be offered lunch and breakfast at no charge. Under the new option called Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), no meal application will be required at these sites.
Elementary Schools
• Borba
• Cattle
• Cortez
• Dickey
• Dickson
• Liberty
• Marshall
• Newman
• Rhodes
• Walnut
Junior High Schools
• Briggs (K-8)
• Magnolia Junior High
• Ramona Junior High
• Woodcrest Junior High
High Schools
• Buena Vista High School
• Chino High School
• Chino Valley Learning Academy
• Don Lugo High School
For additional information please contact: Celeste Rodriguez, Nutrition Services Department, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA 91710, (909)628-1201 x1511, celeste_rodriguez@chino.k12.ca.us.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA's TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20PComplaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant's name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
1. mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or
2. fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or
3. email: program.intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
