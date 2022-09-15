提名竞选公职人员通告
特此通告，下列人员被提名于2022 年11月8日周二在奇诺岗市举行的全市大选中竞选待填补的指定公职。
第1区市议会议员（任期四年），投票不超过一名：
Ray Marquez
Jason Zhang
Eddie Wong
Waimin (Norman) Liu
第 2 区市议会议员（任期四年），投票不超过一名：
Peter J. Rogers
第 4 区市议会议员（任期四年），投票不超过一名：
Diego Fernandez
Brian Johsz
日期：2022 年 8 月 18 日
电子签名/CHERYL BALZ，市书记官
发布时间：2022 年 9 月3日周六
