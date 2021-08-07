DEPARTMENT OF AIRPORTS - PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Government Code Section 6061 that the County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports, intends to lease the following locations at Chino Airport.
Hangers A-385 and A-390, consisting of approximately 16,000 square feet of hanger space and 8,000 square feet of ramp area for use of aircraft management, maintenance, charter, and related aviation activities at Chino Airport for a period of three years at the monthly rate of $6,313.00.
For additional information, contact Lorraine Davila, Real Estate Services Department, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180, (909) 453-5349.
Publish: August 7, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 403-21
