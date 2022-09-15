NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: STEPHEN YUHAS, JR. AKA STEPHEN MICHAEL YUHAS CASE NO. PROSB2201179 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of STEPHEN YUHAS, JR. AKA STEPHEN MICHAEL YUHAS. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ROSA MAYZUM in the Superior Court of California, County of SAN BERNARDINO. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ROSA MAYZUM be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/22/22 at 9:00AM in Dept. S37 located at 247 W. THIRD STREET, SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92415 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner MARK JOHN TUNDIS, ESQ. - SBN 101464, TUNDIS & LESTER 1425 W. FOOTHILL BLVD., SUITE 240 UPLAND CA 91786 8/27, 9/3, 9/10/22 CNS-3618709# Publish: Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 463-22
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: STEPHEN YUHAS, JR. AKA STEPHEN MICHAEL YUHAS CASE NO. PROSB2201179
- Legal Notice 8/27/2022
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Five injured in four-car crash at East End and Riverside in Chino
- Former stockbroker from Chino Hills sentenced to 6½ years in investment fraud scheme
- Chino on road-building rush for Preserve growth
- Chino Hills Eagle Scout earns 138 merit badges
- Battle for the Bone, Milk Can games kick off Friday
- Melissa Sirlopu
- Appeal granted: church can go to College Park
- Real estate broker an icon in Chino Hills
- High school reunion and suppressed memories
- Chino man facing possession of child porn charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Suspect arrested Monday morning after 60-mile pursuit from Chino to Casino Morongo (3)
- Imam returns to his roots in Chino (2)
- Walt Pocock named Outstanding Citizen of the Year (1)
- Huskies swim past Bulldogs, 25-4 (1)
- Suspected sunglasses thief arrest in Chino Hills (1)
- City fumes over state edict on Shoppes II (1)
- Exciting playground coming to Crossroads (1)
- Opinion Editorial (1)
- Financial Planning Programs Put College Students on Path to Career Success (1)
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.