NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 13, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, ADDING CHAPTER 9.10 TO TITLE 9 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS PROHIBITING THE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS IN THE CITY AND FINDING THAT THIS ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT
The proposed ordinance will make it unlawful for any person, other than a common carrier or Core Recycler, to possess any used catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle, unless the possessor has valid documentation or other proof to verify they are in lawful possession of the catalytic converter.
A copy of the full text of this Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: August 31, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 490-22
