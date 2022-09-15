NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF:
RAINELLE IVA CRAWFORD AKA RAINELLE I. CRAWFORD AKA RAINELLE CRAWFORD
CASE NO. PROSB2200934
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of RAINELLE IVA CRAWFORD AKA RAINELLE I. CRAWFORD AKA RAINELLE CRAWFORD.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by CRISTY RENEE CRAWFORD in the Superior Court of California, County of SAN BERNARDINO.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that CRISTY RENEE CRAWFORD be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 09/01/22 at 9:00AM in Dept. S36 located at 247 W. THIRD STREET, SAN BERNARDINO, CA 92415
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
TATIANNA Y. METTERS - SBN 243998, LAW OFFICES OF TATIANNA Y. METTERS, APC
1631 BEVERLY BOULEVARD
LOS ANGELES CA 90026
8/13, 8/20, 8/27/22
CNS-3612954#
Publish: August 13, 20, 27, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 435-22
