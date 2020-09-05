CITY OF CHINO -ORDINANCE NO. 2020-010

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-010

ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2020-1 OF THE CITY OF CHINO (SERVICES) AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF SPECIAL TAXES

Ordinance No. 2020-010 authorizes and levies special taxes within the newly created Community Facilities District No. 2020-1. Special taxes levied in said Community Facilities District will be used to pay for services and administrative expenses. Among others, this can include public safety, library, and recreation services. 

Introduction of Ordinance Nos. 2020-010 was approved by the Chino City Council on September 1, 2020 by the following votes:

AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez

NOES: None.

ABSENT: None.

Angela Robles

City Clerk

Publish date: September 5, 2020

