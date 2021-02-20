CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO
NOTICE OF 30-DAY PUBLIC REVIEW
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM 2021-2022 DRAFT ONE‑YEAR ACTION PLAN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 1, 2021, the City of Chino will make available its Community Development Block Grant Program 2021-2022 Draft One-Year Action Plan document for a 30-day public review and comment period. The Draft One-Year Action Plan details the proposed uses of the FY 2021-2022 CDBG allocation. Anyone wishing to comment on the Draft Action Plan can do so in person or in writing to the Development Services Department by 5:30 p.m. April 1, 2021.
The primary objective of the CDBG program is “the development of viable urban communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities principally for persons of low and moderate income.”
Copies of the Draft One-Year Action Plan are available for review at the Development Services Department, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, and on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/government-services/community-development/community-development-block-grant-cdbg- . The City Council will consider the One-Year Action Plan at its meeting on May 4, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers. Questions may be directed to Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, in the Development Services Department at (909) 334-3355 or pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Publish Date: February 20, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 81-21
