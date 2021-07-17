CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT

NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT:
IFB# 20217042 – LOCALIZED ASPHALT PATCH AND POTHOLE REPAIRS AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS CENTRAL AVE, RAMONA AVE, PIPELINE AVE AND CHINO AVE
SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20217042. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: There is no mandatory meeting for this project. BIDS DUE: 10:00 AM, August 5, 2021 electronically via PlanetBids portal. BONDS: 10%Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A”. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR.
Publish: July 17, 24, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 365-21
