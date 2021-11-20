CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  PLANNING COMMISSION  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on December 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for the consideration of the following project:
The 2021-2029 Housing Element – The proposed 2021-2029 Housing Element identifies policies, programs, and objectives that focus on conserving and improving existing affordable housing; providing adequate housing sites to accommodate future housing needs for all income segments of the community; assisting in the development of affordable housing; removing governmental constraints to housing development; and promoting fair housing opportunities for all Chino residents.
The proposed project includes the Planning Commission’s consideration of a recommendation to the City Council for approval of the 2021-2029 Housing Element pursuant to Sections 65580 – 65589.8 of the Government Code; and adoption of a Negative Declaration (SCH# 2021100569) that has been prepared for this project.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Warren Morelion
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. The 2021-2029 Chino Housing Element and accompanying environmental documentation for the project can be reviewed in the Development Services Department at Chino City Hall, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition, all supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/ community_development/planning/environmental_documents.
Written comments will be accepted by the Development Services Department through December 6, 2021, 5:30 p.m. or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino Planning Commission on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Warren Morelion, City Planner, at (909) 334-3332 or via email at wmorelion@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: November 20, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 579-21
