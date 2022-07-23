DAILY JOURNAL - Notice of Availability and  Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration  for the City of Chino State Street Water Treatment Project

Notice of Availability and
Intent to Adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration
for the City of Chino State Street Water Treatment Project
The City of Chino has prepared an Initial Study for the State Street Water Treatment Project, which recommends that a MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION (MND) be issued, and the City has authorized the release of the draft MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION for public review and comment for the above project.
The proposed project consists of development of a State Street Water Treatment Facility (State Street WTF), which will be a new centralized treatment project that will treat water from Wells 12 and 14 for nitrate, perchlorate, and 1,2,3-TCP. The project also includes installation of offsite water transmission and brine pipelines, improvements to the existing wells, and site improvements. The water treatment facility will have a capacity to treat up to 4,000 gallons per minute (gpm) and the anticipated extraction rate from each well is 2,000 gpm.
The proposed project would provide treatment for nitrate, perchlorate, and 1,2,3 TCP at Wells 12 and 14. Treatment is anticipated to include pretreatment through sand separators followed by cartridge filters (solids removal), 1,2,3-TCP Removal through Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), perchlorate and nitrate removal through a proprietary ion exchange (IX) treatment system, then disinfection and storage in Reservoir 5 before distribution. The IX treatment system generates waste water known as brine, that will be disposed of through a new connection to north Non-Reclaimable Wastewater System (NRWS) brine disposal pipeline that is managed locally by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA). The GAC system generates a periodic backwash water when the media is replaced that will be disposed of through a local sewer connection.
A copy of the MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION and other project information are available for your review at the Community Development Department, 13220 Central Avenue (City Hall), Chino, 91710. The document is also available on the City's website at: www.cityofchino.org/cip. The CEQA-required public review period of the Initial Study/MND begins July 15, 2022 and ends on August 13, 2022 (30-days). Written comments on the draft MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION will be received by the City.
You are invited to attend a meeting to be held by the City of Chino Planning Commission on September 6, 2022 at 7:30 pm, in the City Council Chambers, at City Hall, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, 91710. Written comments on the draft MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION will be received by the City from July 15, 2022 to August 13, 2022 (at the address above).
7/23/22
Publish: July 23, 2022
