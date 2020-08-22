CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF  NOMINEES FOR  PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE OF
NOMINEES FOR
PUBLIC OFFICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the office designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino Hills on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
For Member of the City Council District 3 vote for no more than one:
Art Bennett
Sabir ST Taqi
James W. Gallagher
Tyler Francis Shields
For Member of the City Council District 5 vote for no more than one:
Cynthia Moran
DATED: August 14, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Saturday, August 22, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 421-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.