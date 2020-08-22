NOTICE OF

NOMINEES FOR

PUBLIC OFFICE

 

     NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the office designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino Hills on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

    For Member of the City Council District 3 vote for no more than one:

                Art Bennett

                Sabir ST Taqi

                James W. Gallagher

Tyler Francis Shields

    For Member of the City Council District 5 vote for no more than one:

                Cynthia Moran

DATED:  August 14, 2020

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Saturday, August 22, 2020

Chino Valley Champion 421-20

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF  NOMINEES FOR  PUBLIC OFFICE

