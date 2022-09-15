T.S. No.: 22-6292 Notice of Trustee’s Sale

Loan No.: *******094 APN: 1000-171-07-0-000

You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated

3/19/2019. Unless You Take Action To Protect

Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If

You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The

Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact

A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest

bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a

state or national bank, check drawn by a state or

federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state

or federal savings and loan association, or savings

association, or savings bank specified in Section

5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to

do business in this state will be held by the duly

appointed trustee as shown below, of all right,

title, and interest conveyed to and now held by

the trustee in the hereinafter described property

under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described

below. The sale will be made, but without covenant

or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title,

possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining

principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed

of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon,

as provided in the note(s), advances, under the

terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees,

charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total

amount (at the time of the initial publication of the

Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set

forth below. The amount may be greater on the

day of sale. Trustor: J. Guadalupe Cervantes , An

Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige

Default Services, LLC Recorded 3/21/2019 as

Instrument No. 2019-0087614 of Official Records

in the office of the Recorder of San Bernardino

County, California, Date of Sale: 10/4/2022 at 1:00

PM Place of Sale: near front steps of Chino Civic

Center, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino Amount of

unpaid balance and other charges: $1,476,348.57

Street Address or other common designation of real

property: 1467 Canyon Oaks Chino Hills California

91709 A.P.N.: 1000-171-07-0-000 The undersigned

Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness

of the street address or other common designation,

if any, shown above. If no street address or other

common designation is shown, directions to the

location of the property may be obtained by sending

a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days

of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.

Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you should understand

that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee

auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the

property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee

auction does not automatically entitle you to free

and clear ownership of the property. You should

also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may

be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the

auction, you are or may be responsible for paying

off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off,

before you can receive clear title to the property.

You are encouraged to investigate the existence,

priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist

on this property by contacting the county recorder’s

office or a title insurance company, either of which

may charge you a fee for this information. If you

consult either of these resources, you should be

aware that the same lender may hold more than

one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All

checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC.

Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on

this notice of sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a

court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California

Civil Code. The law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made available to

you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not

present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your

sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this

property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit

this Internet Web site https://mkconsultantsinc.

com/trustees-sales/, using the file number

assigned to this case 22-6292. Information about

postponements that are very short in duration

or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale

may not immediately be reflected in the telephone

information or on the Internet Web site. The best

way to verify postponement information is to

attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You

may have a right to purchase this property after

the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of

the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible

tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you

match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee

auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be

able to purchase the property if you exceed the last

and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There

are three steps to exercising this right of purchase.

First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale,

you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet

website https://mkconsultantsinc.com/trusteessales/,

using the file number assigned to this case

22-6292 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale

was held, the amount of the last and highest bid,

and the address of the trustee. Second, you must

send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that

the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after

the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so

that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days

after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify

as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,”

you should consider contacting an attorney or

appropriate real estate professional immediately

for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.

Date: 8/9/2022 Prestige Default Services, LLC

1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705

Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (877) 440-

4460 Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer

Publish: September 3, 10, 17, 2022

Chino Valley Champion CH 0117-21

