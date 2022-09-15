T.S. No.: 22-6292 Notice of Trustee’s Sale
Loan No.: *******094 APN: 1000-171-07-0-000
You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated
3/19/2019. Unless You Take Action To Protect
Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If
You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The
Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact
A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest
bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a
state or national bank, check drawn by a state or
federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state
or federal savings and loan association, or savings
association, or savings bank specified in Section
5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to
do business in this state will be held by the duly
appointed trustee as shown below, of all right,
title, and interest conveyed to and now held by
the trustee in the hereinafter described property
under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described
below. The sale will be made, but without covenant
or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title,
possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining
principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed
of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon,
as provided in the note(s), advances, under the
terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees,
charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total
amount (at the time of the initial publication of the
Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set
forth below. The amount may be greater on the
day of sale. Trustor: J. Guadalupe Cervantes , An
Unmarried Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige
Default Services, LLC Recorded 3/21/2019 as
Instrument No. 2019-0087614 of Official Records
in the office of the Recorder of San Bernardino
County, California, Date of Sale: 10/4/2022 at 1:00
PM Place of Sale: near front steps of Chino Civic
Center, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino Amount of
unpaid balance and other charges: $1,476,348.57
Street Address or other common designation of real
property: 1467 Canyon Oaks Chino Hills California
91709 A.P.N.: 1000-171-07-0-000 The undersigned
Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness
of the street address or other common designation,
if any, shown above. If no street address or other
common designation is shown, directions to the
location of the property may be obtained by sending
a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days
of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale.
Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering
bidding on this property lien, you should understand
that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee
auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the
property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee
auction does not automatically entitle you to free
and clear ownership of the property. You should
also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may
be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the
auction, you are or may be responsible for paying
off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off,
before you can receive clear title to the property.
You are encouraged to investigate the existence,
priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist
on this property by contacting the county recorder’s
office or a title insurance company, either of which
may charge you a fee for this information. If you
consult either of these resources, you should be
aware that the same lender may hold more than
one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All
checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC.
Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on
this notice of sale may be postponed one or more
times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a
court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California
Civil Code. The law requires that information about
trustee sale postponements be made available to
you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not
present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your
sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable,
the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this
property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit
this Internet Web site https://mkconsultantsinc.
com/trustees-sales/, using the file number
assigned to this case 22-6292. Information about
postponements that are very short in duration
or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale
may not immediately be reflected in the telephone
information or on the Internet Web site. The best
way to verify postponement information is to
attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You
may have a right to purchase this property after
the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of
the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible
tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you
match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee
auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be
able to purchase the property if you exceed the last
and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There
are three steps to exercising this right of purchase.
First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale,
you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet
website https://mkconsultantsinc.com/trusteessales/,
using the file number assigned to this case
22-6292 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale
was held, the amount of the last and highest bid,
and the address of the trustee. Second, you must
send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that
the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after
the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so
that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days
after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify
as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,”
you should consider contacting an attorney or
appropriate real estate professional immediately
for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.
Date: 8/9/2022 Prestige Default Services, LLC
1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705
Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (877) 440-
4460 Briana Young, Trustee Sale Officer
Publish: September 3, 10, 17, 2022
Chino Valley Champion CH 0117-21
