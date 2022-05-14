CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NOS. 2022-005 AND 2022-006

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NOS. 2022-005 AND 2022-006
Ordinance No. 2022-005:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTERS 3.40 & 3.45 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEES FOR THE GENERAL CITY AND THE PRESERVE TO INCORPORATE UPDATES TO THE 2017 DEVELOPMENT IMPACT FEE NEXUS AND CALCULATION REPORT AND MASTER FACILITIES PLAN, AND UPDATE THE STANDARD PROCEDURES PERTAINING TO THE FEE CALCULATIONS FOR ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS.
Ordinance No. 2022-005 consists of an amendment to Chapters 3.40 and 3.45 of the Chino Municipal Code pertaining to Development Impact Fees for the General City and The Preserve.
Ordinance No. 2022-006:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADJUSTING THE PRESERVE RESOURCES MANAGEMENT PLAN MITIGATION FEE.
Ordinance No. 2022-006 consists of and adjustment to The Preserve Resources Management Plan Mitigation Fee.
Ordinance Nos. 2022‑005 and 2022‑006 were adopted by the Chino City Council on May 3, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Flores, Comstock, Pocock, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: May 7, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 265-22
