CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on June 16, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the Chino City Council will hold a public hearing to approve a resolution for the vacation of a portion of Remington and Comet Avenues. That portion of Comet Avenue, the westerly 25 feet of lots 38, 43, 54 and 59; also, the easterly 25 feet of lots 39,42, 55 and 58. That portion of Remington Avenue, southerly 33 feet of lots 59 and 60; also, northerly 33 feet of lots 5 and 6; also, the easterly 25 feet of the northerly 33 feet of lot 7 as shown on the map of subdivision of part of Rancho Santa Ana Del Chino recorded in Map Book 6, Page 15 of Maps in the Office of the County Recorder of San Bernardino County, State of California.
Reference is hereby made to the legal description and the plat referred to as Exhibit A and Exhibit B respectively, containing the particulars of said proposed vacation on file in the office of the City Clerk of said City of Chino.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to participate and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. Written comments may be submitted to cityclerk@cityofchino.org and will be accepted through June 16, 2020, at 5:30 pm or at the hearing.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending item, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Sylvia Ramos, Management Analyst at (909) 334-3418 or via email at sramos@cityofchino.org.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish date: June 6, 2020 305-20
