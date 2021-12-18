SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-015
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE PRESERVE SPECIFIC PLAN (PSP) TO ADD AND CORRECT SOME DOCUMENT LANGUAGE, UPDATE VARIOUS ROADWAY SECTIONS, RECONFIGURE MAIN STREET SOUTH OF MARKET STREET, UPDATE AND CLARIFY CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS, AND CLEAN-UP OF VARIOUS EXHIBITS.
Ordinance No. 2021-015 consists of amendment No. 8 to the The Preserve Specific Plan.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-015 was approved by the Chino City Council on December 7, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Flores, Pocock, Comstock, Lucio, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: December 18, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 621-21
