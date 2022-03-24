CHINO POLICE - FOUND PROPERTY

On 12-08-2021, Chino Police Department reported to the 12200 block of Central Avenue reference a found property report. Upon arrival, officers located a Lithium Ion battery pack. Inquiries about the property can be made by contacting the Chino Police Department’s Evidence Unit at (909) 334-3233 reference case number CH21-10785”..
Publish: March 26, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 180-22
