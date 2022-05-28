CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)
ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN (2022-2023)
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will hold a public hearing on June 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA. Action will be taken on the FY 2022-2023 One‑Year Action Plan for the use of U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The One-Year Action Plan details the proposed uses of the FY 2022-2023 HUD CDBG allocation of $591,996.
Pursuant to federal regulations, every CDBG activity must meet the requirements for one of the national objectives: benefit low- and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slum or blight; or meet an urgent need that poses a serious or immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community.
The One-Year Action Plan was made available for a 30-day citizen review from March 1, 2022–March 31, 2022.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and to express their views. Written comments will be accepted. Please direct any correspondence to the City of Chino, Development Services Department, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710.
Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, Development Services Department at (909) 334-3355 or at pcacioppo@cityofchino.org, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Publish Date: May 28, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 287-22
