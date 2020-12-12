INNOVATIVE SERVICES - TRUSTEE SALE

Trustee Sale#: Juarez 0219016PCM APN: 1019-151-27-0-000 Notice of Trustee’s Sale You are in default under a notice of delinquent assessment recorded 5/31/2019. Unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceedings against you, you should contact a lawyer. On 1/6/2021 at 1:00 PM., MLG Assessment Recovery, LLC, as the duly appointed trustee will sell all right, title and interest held by the trustee, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy to the obligation secured by the lien as set forth in that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/31/2019 as Document No. 2019-0176328 of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Bernardino County, California, wherein this office is the duly appointed trustee. The original trustor (record owner at the time the Notice of Delinquent Assessment was recorded) was Dolores Marina Juarez. Will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.) At: Near the front Steps leading up to the City of Chino Civic Center, 13220 Central Ave., Chino CA Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at the trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off the liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of the property, you may call 949-860-9155 or visit this internet web site www.innovativefieldservices.com, using the Trustee Sale number listed above. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land as follows: as more fully described in the above referenced Notice of Delinquent Assessment. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 4798 Oceanside Dr. Chino, CA 91710 This sale is subject to a 90-day right of redemption pursuant to Civil Code 5715. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, reasonably estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, reasonably estimated to be $26,394.32. Accrued Interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant, Parkside Village Homeowners Association, under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. The Trustee authorized by the Association to enforce the lien by sale is MLG Assessment Recovery, LLC, 166 W. Ramsey St., Banning, CA, 92220; phone (714) 893-9919. For Sale Information Please Call: 949-860-9155 or Visit This Web Site: www.innovativefieldservices.com We are a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained from you will be used for that purpose. Dated: 11/25/2020 MLG Assessment Recovery, LLC 166 W. Ramsey St. Banning, CA 92220 Tiffany Lawver, Authorized Signature for , MLG Assessment Recovery, LLC, Trustee, Agent for Parkside Village Homeowners Association (IFS# 22399
12/12/20, 12/19/20, 12/26/20)
Chino Valley Champion 603-20
