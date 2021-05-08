CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC NOTICE

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-005
Ordinance No. 2021-005:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 8.75 TO THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, REGULATING THE PARKING AND STORAGE OF HISTORICAL VEHICLES, AND AMENDING CHAPTER 10.30 TO ALLOW FOR THE PARKING AND STORAGE OF PERSONAL-USE COMMERCIAL VEHICLES.
Ordinance No. 2021-005 consists of adding Chapter 8.75 to the Chino Municipal Code which provides definitions for the parking and storage of historical vehicles, and amending Chapter 10.30 to allow for the parking of personal-use commercial vehicles under certain conditions.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-005 was approved by the Chino City Council on May 4, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Comstock, Flores
NOES: None
ABSENT: Ulloa
A copy of the full text of the Ordinances is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: May 8, 2021
CHINO VALLEY CHAMPION 227-21
