CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that on January 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following:
Updating the City’s User Fees and Charges for City Services as directed by Chino Municipal Code Section 3.50.030. These changes are primarily due to a COLA increase and revisions to the amount of staff time involved in some fees.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired provide public testimony at this public hearing. Written comments may be submitted in writing to the undersigned prior to 5:30 p.m. on January 4, 2022 or made orally at the hearing. For information prior to the public hearing, please contact Director of Finance Rob Burns at (909) 334-3341.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this matter you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Clerk at, or prior to, the public hearing. (Government Code Section 65009(b)(2))
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: December 25, 2021 and January 1, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 634-21
