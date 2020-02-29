CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 10, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING SECTION 16.38.043 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE
The proposed Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.38.043 Temporary Signs Placed in Connection with a Single Exhibition Event to reorganize the section, eliminate annual “Applicant Registration”, add one intersection to the list of regulated intersections, add requirement for Real Estate or Broker License number to the application, add provision to have permit adhered to both sides of the signs, re-design of the physical permit, and add an enforcement section.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: February 26, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 29, 2020
167-20
