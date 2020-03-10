The city of Chino’s “City Hall on the Move” will be 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14 at Chino High Stadium, northwest corner of Park Place and Benson Avenue.
The program to meet informally with residents about city issues will be held in conjunction with the City of Chino Youth Track and Field Meet.
City officials will offer information about programs and answer questions.
