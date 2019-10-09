Free flu vaccines will be administered from 12:45 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Magnolia Junior High, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
Adults and children ages 3 and older who are accompanied by a parent or guardian are eligible.
Children ages 9 and younger may require additional doses after four weeks.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Preparedness and Response Program is sponsoring the event at the school site, which will be used as a Medical Point of Dispensing Site in the event of a public health emergency.
