The National Day of Prayer will be celebrated by various churches at noon Thursday, May 6 on the lawn of Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
There will be no public Day of Prayer gathering at a city facility in Chino Hills this year.
The theme is “Lord pour out your love, life, and liberty,” taken from 2 Corinthians 3:17, “Now the Lord is the spirit, and where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
Churches that are expected to participate include CrossPoint Chino, Living Word Assembly, Valley Christian Church, The Bridge, Southlands Church, and Chino Valley Calvary Chapel.
Worship music will be provided by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley.
Prayers will be recited for the nation, government and civic leaders, schools, the family, the church, and others.
Prayer walk
The Chino Valley Community Church at 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills invites the community to a self-guided prayer walk between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Prayer stations will be set up across the church campus with suggested topics over which to pray.
There is no time limit and no starting or ending place.
At 7 p.m. the church invites residents to a worship and prayer service where congregants will pray for the nation, leaders, churches, and families.
Childcare will be provided for 2 years and under. Reservations are required and can be made through the events calendar on the church website by visiting cvcchurch.org.
This year marks 70 years since the late Rev. Billy Graham stood on the Capitol steps in 1952 calling for Congress and the President to establish a day of prayer.
The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
It was created by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.