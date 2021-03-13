Howard Cattle Elementary
Submitted photo

Howard Cattle Elementary principal Steve Buss and assistant principal Kimberly Curry on March 8 welcome back students in grades 3-6 and all grades, starting with TK, who returned to a regular schedule on Monday. The school opened on March 4 for the lower grades with a minimum day schedule. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.