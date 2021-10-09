Fire board members will discuss transitioning from an at-large election to “vote by district” elections during its 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13 at administration headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Currently, the only stipulation to run for the board is to live in the Chino Valley Fire District’s jurisdiction of the cities of Chino and Chino Hills and the unincorporated area of Chino.
With the “vote by district” rule, the fire district’s area will be split into five divisions and one person from each division will serve as a board of director.
Of the five board members, Sarah Ramos-Evinger, John DeMonaco and Mike Kreeger live in Chino Hills and Harvey Luth and Winn Williams are Chino residents.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills already conduct district elections and the Chino Valley Unified school district is going through the process.
The fire district will hold public hearings on Wednesdays Nov. 17 and Dec. 8 prior to two maps that will be drafted between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6.
Another public hearing will be held Jan. 12, 2022 to review the draft maps and discuss the election sequence.
On Feb. 9, a review of the final draft map will be discussed and board members are expected to approve a map at its March 9 meeting.
Fire board members have until April 17 to complete the transition to vote by district elections, a fire staff report states.
